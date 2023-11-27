68.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 27, 2023
Failure to come to complete stop leads to discovery of marijuana

By Staff Report
A driver’s failure to come to a complete stop led to the discovery of marijuana in his pickup truck.

Derrek Edward Sasser, 42, of Haines City, was driving a Chevy truck shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday heading north on Rolling Acres Road when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection with Griffin Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated on Griffin Avenue near its intersection with County Road 25.

A check revealed Sasser’s license has been suspended and that he was previously convicted of driving while license suspended in 2005, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2021. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana and a marijuana grinder.

Sasser was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

