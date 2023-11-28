56.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
type here...

Michigan sex offender jailed after taking up residence at home in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Matthew Leon Haight
Matthew Leon Haight

A Michigan sex offender has been jailed after taking up residence at a home in Lady Lake.

Matthew Leon Haight, 36, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Monday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

A deputy went to a home at 225 Skyline Drive in Lady Lake, looking for Haight, whose last reported address had been at a transient camp in Altoona. The homeowners confirmed that Haight had been staying in a bedroom at the home. They believed he was still in the bedroom, but when they went to check, they found he was gone.

The deputy found Haight walking along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. He was found to be in possession of knives, brass knuckles and marijuana. He was charged with failure to register, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was taken into custody and booked at the jail.

Haight was convicted in 2006 in Osceola County, Mich. on a third degree charge of criminal sexual contact involving a victim between the age of 13 and 15.

In 2020, Haight was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle in Lady Lake.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The multi-modal paths are open to everybody

A Village of Gilchrist woman, in a Letter to the Editor, says the multi-modal paths are to be shared by everyone and are not exclusively for golf carts.

I enjoy riding my bicycle on multi-modal paths in The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, who frequently rides a bicycle on the multi-modal paths in The Villages, responds to a Letter to the Editor from a resident of the Village of DeSoto.

Pedestrians are not always treated with respect on multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident says that pedestrians are not always treated with respect on the multi-modal paths.

The rule is that we are supposed to share the paths

A Village of Linden offers some clarification about the intent for the use of the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Multi-functional paths can accommodate all

A Village of Santo Domingo reader takes issue with a Villager who said that walkers and bicyclists need to get out of the way of golf carts on the multi-modal paths.

Photos