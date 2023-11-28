Michigan sex offender jailed after taking up residence at home in Lady Lake

A Michigan sex offender has been jailed after taking up residence at a home in Lady Lake.

Matthew Leon Haight, 36, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Monday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies.

A deputy went to a home at 225 Skyline Drive in Lady Lake, looking for Haight, whose last reported address had been at a transient camp in Altoona. The homeowners confirmed that Haight had been staying in a bedroom at the home. They believed he was still in the bedroom, but when they went to check, they found he was gone.

The deputy found Haight walking along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park. He was found to be in possession of knives, brass knuckles and marijuana. He was charged with failure to register, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was taken into custody and booked at the jail.

Haight was convicted in 2006 in Osceola County, Mich. on a third degree charge of criminal sexual contact involving a victim between the age of 13 and 15.

In 2020, Haight was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle in Lady Lake.