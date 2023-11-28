Walmart employee’s sudden leave of absence arouses suspicions leading to arrest

A Walmart employee’s sudden leave of absence aroused suspicions leading to her arrest.

Erin Coleen Avellaneda, 43, of Weirsdale, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with five counts of theft.

She had been an employee at the Walmart in Summerfield when the thefts occurred earlier this year, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Avellaneda’s daughter was fired for stealing from the store, prompting Avellaneda to take “an unexpected leave of absence,” the arrest report said. A manager thought the timing was suspicious and began reviewing surveillance footage.

The manager found that Avellanda had failed to properly scan merchandise at the store, including:

• Sept. 3 she failed to scan a Shark Vacuum valued at $399.

• Sept.17 Avellaneda did not scan two apple snacks

• Sept. 18 she did not scan four Hanes bras

• Sept. 19 she did not scan a 28-count container of chips

• Sept. 20 Avelleneda did not scan a container of Downey fabric softener.

The total value of the stolen merchandise was $500.33.

She was taken into custody at her home and booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,500 bond.