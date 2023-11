To the Editor:

To every complainer living in The Villages, you all decided to move into The Villages on your own, I would expect no one held a gun to your head? Right? Just stop worrying about everyone else and worry about yourself! Stop getting into everyone else’s business and just live your life to the fullest and enjoy what you have and live for the moment each and every day! This world is crazy enough without all the foolishness! Enough said!

Steve Weisse

Palm Shores