Suspected shoplifter with marijuana arrested after fleeing truck stop in Wildwood

A suspected shoplifter with marijuana was arrested after fleeing a truck stop in Wildwood.

Joseph Antwon Baker, 22, of Wildwood, was at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 on Tuesday afternoon when an employee saw him stealing merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Baker fled with the employee in pursuit.

A deputy arrived on the scene and took Baker into custody. He was in possession of stolen merchandise, but the truck stop management opted no to press charges.

A clear plastic bag was protruding from Baker’s pocket. The bag contained marijuana.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.