Enjoy beautiful neighborhood display and support local food bank

The neighbors of Tony and Kay Kubat at 3187 Hutcheson Way in the Village of Pine Ridge are once again enjoying the creativity of this husband-and-wife team.

The unique handcrafted and painted holiday décor has been expanded this year and many homes along Hutcheson Way showcase the designs.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 the neighbors will be collecting food that will help supply the food bank sponsored by St. Vincent DePaul Church in Wildwood. Also, the food bank can use plastic bags from the grocery store and also the plastic bags that hold your newspapers.

Are you ready for the holidays? Have you decked the halls? Is your pet dressed up and ready to go? Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com