Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Man who failed to pay child support jailed for driving on suspended license

By Staff Report
Jose Candelario Lavalle Guerra

A man who failed to pay child support was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Jose Candelario Lavalle Guerra, 60, of Inverness, was driving a tan Ford F-150 at about 6 p.m. Sunday on County Road 470N in Lake Panasoffkee when a check of the vehicle’s temporary tag revealed the registered owner’s driver’s license had been suspended in July, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The native of Havana, Cuba claimed he did not know his license was suspended and said he only missed one child support payment, due to being sick.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

