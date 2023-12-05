Mexican restaurant forced to shut down after inspector finds evidence of rodents

A Mexican restaurant was forced to shut down after an inspector found evidence of rodent activity.

Pico De Gallo, located a 2082 W. County Road 48 in Bushnell, was shut down Nov. 28, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector found 68 rodent droppings on top of hot water heaters and pipes in a chemical storage area of kitchen near the cook’s line, 22 droppings on a wooden storage shelf adjacent to an ice machine in a rear storage room near a walk-in cooler door, three droppings on the floor next to wooden shelving, five droppings on the floor under a prep table near reach-in coolers, and 37 droppings under storage racks in the dry food storage area.

The inspector also found that tomato salsa, salsa verde, cooked beans, red sauce, cooked tomatoes, sangria and cut lettuce were being stored in used toxic dish chemical buckets, the report said.

A plumbing problem was found by the inspector, specifically a pair of pliers was being used to operate a sink handle.