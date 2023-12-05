Sandhill crane lands on green at Lowlands Executive Golf Course

Heads-up golfers! This sandhill crane touched down for a landing on the green at Lowlands Executive Golf Course beside Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
