Trump was a failure in business

To the Editor:

I wish to inform you regarding Trump as a business person, that his 10 business that went belly up four of them went bankrupt three of them were casinos that were built and six months later were bankrupt.

Did Trump get out that draft five times for heel bone spurs? Yes. Did he have bone spurs? It did not look like it when he walked or played golf. When he was in France at the memorial of our 1,800 soldiers he stated they were suckers for being killed. He owed millions to both the Dutch and bank of China. He was to build a hotel in Russia and Putin was to receive the upper floor. The Russian bank sent money for his campaign funds through the NRA back in 2020.

Joann Martin

Village of Calumet Grove