Thursday, December 7, 2023
New Arby’s restaurant set to open next week in Wildwood

By Staff Report

KBP Brands, one of the largest and fastest growing quick service restaurant franchisees in the country has announced its new Arby’s restaurant will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 4922 County Rd 466A in Wildwood.

The grand opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting and include an “Arby’s Club 50” coupon giveaway to the first 50 customers. They will receive one free meal each week for a year.

“KBP Brands’ passion for excellence, commitment to people and community-first philosophy is key to our long- term success and continued growth,” said Heather Stege, brand president of KBP Inspired. “We are excited to offer Wildwood residents our Classic Roast Beef sandwiches along with all our craveable options.”

The new Arby's restaurant on County Road 466A in Wildwood is hiring ahead of its anticipated opening.
KBP Brands is one of the largest franchisees in North America, operating 1,000 Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, and Arby’s restaurants across 32 states.This new location will be KBP’s 39th Arby’s in the Central Florida region.

The new restaurant will have seating for 28 guests and features the Arby’s Inspire design. This design includes authentic features such as wood tones, white brick, subway tiles, stainless steel finishes, chalkboard graphics, and upgraded lighting and landscaping.

KBP Brands plans to hire 45+ new team members. Apply at careers.arbys.com.

