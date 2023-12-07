Man claiming to be cold sets shoe on fire in real estate office parking lot

A man claiming to be cold set his shoe on fire in the parking lot of a real estate office in Lady Lake.

Michael Ivan Dubberly, 38, of Leesburg, shortly before midnight Tuesday was about five feet from the front door of Foxfire Realty at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466 when his shoe was “fully engulfed in flames,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A Lady Lake police officer arrived on the scene and used her fire extinguisher to put out the flames. Dubberly said he had “started the fire to stay warm.”

There were several cans of Mike’s Hard Lemonade near Dubberly. He was “not steady on his feet and was hard to understand when he spoke,” the report said. He had the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person,” the report noted.

He was arrested on charges of setting a recreational fire and disorderly intoxication.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.