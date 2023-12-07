67.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

Robert Martin Sibberson

By Staff Report
Robert Martin Sibberson
Robert Martin Sibberson

Robert Martin “Bob” Sibberson, 85, of Summerfield, Florida passed away December 2, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. He was born on July 28, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Fred and Frieda Sibberson. Family and friends alike thought of Bob fondly as “A Good Man.” He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

For over 40 years he worked as a skilled printer. Once he retired, he took up golf and horseshoes. Bob participated in competitive horseshoe tournaments in and around Summerfield, Florida.

Bob is survived by his wife Bonnie; children Scott (Franci) Sibberson, Jeffrey (Jenn) Sibberson, Cynthia Heintschel, Lisa (Jeff) Meyers, and Carol (Gene) Ledesma. Also surviving are grandchildren, Alexa, Ana, Alyssa, Sami, Logan, Mason and Andrea and great grandchildren (The “A” Team): Arianna, Arron, Alexxa and Adalena. Brothers Melvin (Pat) Sibberson, Frank (Darlene) Sibberson, and Raymond (Diane) Sibberson also survive him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Robert R. Sibberson, grandson, Darren R. Sibberson, granddaughter Amanda L. Meyers, and siblings, Donna Kalmbach, Dorothy Gullett, Alice Foreman, David Sibberson and Terry Sibberson.

The family is planning a service in Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Juvenile Diabeties Research Foundation at jdrf.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans

A Village of Santiago resident says former President Trump made sacrifices to make life better for all Americans. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclists never stop at stop signs

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he lives near a stop sign, and bicyclist never stop at it.

Critics of Father Ed need a spelling lesson

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident has a message for critics of Father Ed.

OK Tom, let me explain why we need Trump back in office

A regular contributor from the Village of Osceola Hills is back with an impassioned defense of the Trump presidency.

Now politicians want to use tax money to dispute bowl game selections

A Village of DeLuna resident is concerned that politicians and “crybabies” want to use tax money to dispute bowl game selections.

Photos