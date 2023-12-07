Robert Martin Sibberson

Robert Martin “Bob” Sibberson, 85, of Summerfield, Florida passed away December 2, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. He was born on July 28, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Fred and Frieda Sibberson. Family and friends alike thought of Bob fondly as “A Good Man.” He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

For over 40 years he worked as a skilled printer. Once he retired, he took up golf and horseshoes. Bob participated in competitive horseshoe tournaments in and around Summerfield, Florida.

Bob is survived by his wife Bonnie; children Scott (Franci) Sibberson, Jeffrey (Jenn) Sibberson, Cynthia Heintschel, Lisa (Jeff) Meyers, and Carol (Gene) Ledesma. Also surviving are grandchildren, Alexa, Ana, Alyssa, Sami, Logan, Mason and Andrea and great grandchildren (The “A” Team): Arianna, Arron, Alexxa and Adalena. Brothers Melvin (Pat) Sibberson, Frank (Darlene) Sibberson, and Raymond (Diane) Sibberson also survive him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Robert R. Sibberson, grandson, Darren R. Sibberson, granddaughter Amanda L. Meyers, and siblings, Donna Kalmbach, Dorothy Gullett, Alice Foreman, David Sibberson and Terry Sibberson.

The family is planning a service in Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Juvenile Diabeties Research Foundation at jdrf.org.