Concerns about crashes could prompt change at intersection in The Villages

Concerns about crashes could prompt a change at an intersection in The Villages.

Sumter County has completed a study which recommends making the intersection of County Road 101 and Woodridge Drive a multi-way stop. The intersection is located just to the north of New Covenant United Methodist Church, Palm Ridge Plaza and Southern Trace Plaza.

At the intersection, there have been 16 total crashes within the last three years (Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2023), with 14 of the 16 being considered “correctable.” Of the 14 crashes, one resulted in a fatality. According to the crash reports, the at-fault drivers in those crashes said they believed they had sufficient time to cross the intersection.

“Based upon the crash history, traffic volumes, and field observations at the intersection of CR 101 and Woodridge Drive, it is recommended for the intersection to be converted to all-way stop control,” the report concluded.

There are currently stop signs at Woodridge Drive where it crosses County Road 101.

Sumter commissioners are slated to discuss the matter when they meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Everglades Recreation Center.