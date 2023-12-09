80 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Rohan Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed 

By Staff Report

The Rohan Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Rohan Recreation Center at (352) 674-8400.

Are they even considering the traffic that new development will bring?

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the officials who approve apartment complexes and housing developments ever stop and consider the traffic they will bring.

Walmart can follow lead of 7-Eleven and ‘accidentally’ kill trees

A Mangrove Villas resident has a suggestion for Walmart, which is hoping to win approval for the removal of historic trees on a property where a new store is to be constructed.

Second-hand smoke intolerable at town squares

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that second-hand smoke is becoming intolerable at the town squares.

Everybody is running stop signs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that no one is stopping at stop signs in The Villages.

Trump should be praised for all he has done!

A reader from Brevard believes former President Trump should be praised for all he has done. Read her Letter to the Editor.

