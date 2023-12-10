Frederick William Caesar Jr., 94, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at The Willows Assisted Living Center in Oxford, FL.

Born in Irvington, NJ, he was a resident of Florida for 25 years, Texas for 26 years, and was born, raised and lived in New Jersey for 43 years. Mr. Caesar was a corporate accounting professional who spent over 25 years with General Instrument, Inc. (now owned by Motorola), initially in their NJ offices before moving his family to El Paso, TX in 1972 where he commuted to Juarez, Mexico for over 10 years acting as the Controller for GI’s semiconductor manufacturing business. He later played a similar role for Tonka Toys in El Paso/Juarez for several years.

Mr. Caesar attended St. Leo’s elementary school in Irvington, NJ, St. Mary’s high school in Elizabeth, NJ, and graduated with a BS in Accounting from Seton Hall University in 1952. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17 in 1946 and served his country faithfully until his honorable discharge as a corporal in 1948. For those who knew him, his service in the Marine Corps forever shaped his life. Mr. Caesar was a varsity letterman and captain of the baseball team at St. Mary’s and played semi-pro baseball after returning from service. He remained an avid baseball fan for the rest of his life, switching allegiances from the New York Yankees to the Tampa Rays when he moved to Florida. His only regret in life was not having an opportunity to play professional baseball.

Beloved husband to his high school sweetheart, Mrs. Zita Elizabeth Caesar, for 58 years and Mrs. Peggy Schneider for 10 years; devoted father of Mrs. Anne-Marie Crone of Texas, Mr. William K. Caesar of Texas, Mrs. Laurie A. Nieves of Florida and the late Lt. J.G. Frederick William Caesar III. He is the cherished grandfather of twelve, and dearest brother to Mrs. Ellen Eichhorn of Bedminster, NJ. He was predeceased by his younger brother Robert Caesar who passed away in 2022. “Uncle Freddy” also counted over 50 nieces and nephews among his relatives.

Mr. Caesar will be interred at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery in Colonia, NJ, alongside his wife and son.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St. Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203.