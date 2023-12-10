Peter S. Bykowski

March 8, 1949 – December 3, 2023

Peter S. Bykowski, age 74 passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Pete was born in Passaic, New Jersey to the late Edith (Nelson) Bykowski and Stanley Bykowski.

Pete was a retired police lieutenant for Elmwood Park, NJ Police Department. He and his wife, Donna moved to Summerfield in 2015 from Oakland, NJ. He was Catholic by faith. Pete was a gun enthusiast and was known for going to the Leesburg Gun Range weekly to keep up his skills. He enjoyed going to the beach, fishing and riding his Harley. Pete was also a friendly face as you entered Spruce Creek Country Club-Del Webb in Summerfield as he was a gate guard for four years.

Peter is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Donna Bykowski; nephews, Christopher and Joel and nieces, Shauna and Danielle.

Peter is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Bykowski and Edith Bykowski-Willbergh and his sisters, Edith Dayock and Rose Buszkiewicz.

A visitation for Pete will be held Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34480, followed by a Funeral service at 1:00 PM.