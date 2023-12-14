Trio of suspected shoplifters apprehended by police at Home Depot

Three suspected shoplifters were apprehended by police at Home Depot.

Taylor Anna Nicole Judy, 26, of Tavares, was leaving the store at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She was getting into a silver Hyundai Elantra. She had merchandise from the store concealed in her backpack.

As she was leaving the store, a loss prevention officer heard Judy’s companion, 49-year-old James Edward Russell III, also of Tavares, tell her to, “Just keep going.” He had also taken items, including a Ryobi battery and charger as well as a leaf blower. Police found a blue cut straw with a powdery residue in Russell’s pocket.

Michael Patrick Herman, 43, also of Tavares, had been stationed at the silver Hyundai Elantra. The New York native had removed the vehicle’s license plate.

Russell was arrested on charges of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond. Herman and Judy were arrested on charges of retail theft. They were booked at the jail and released after posting $2,000 bond each.