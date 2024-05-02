87 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 2, 2024
South Carolina man arrested near entrance gate in The Villages

By Staff Report
Alfonso Olivares Chavez
Alfonso Olivares Chavez

A South Carolina man was arrested in an unregistered, uninsured vehicle near an entrance gate in The Villages.

Alfonso Olivares Chavez, 45, of Greenville, S.C., was driving a black Nissan Versa at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at U.S. 301 and Marsh Bend Trail near the entrance to the Village of DeLuna when an officer noticed the vehicle had a vanity tag that said, “Test Drive,” but did not have an actual license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer asked Chavez where the car’s license plate was and he said he “just bought the vehicle and has not registered it yet.”

The officer ran a check and confirmed the vehicle was not registered in any of the 50 states. The vehicle was also uninsured.

Chavez was arrested on charges of driving an unregistered vehicle that was uninsured. The native of Mexico was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $300 bond.

