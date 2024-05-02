New traffic pattern will impact flow in and out of The Villages

A new traffic pattern will begin on May 15 for eastbound and westbound travel along County Road 470 between Bexley Trail and Florida’s Turnpike, in and out of The Villages

Eastbound direction

Drivers are currently required to use Bexley Trail, south of Central Parkway, to access CR 470.

Beginning on May 15, drivers are required to travel along Central Parkway, east of Bexley Trail, to access County Road 470 eastbound.

Westbound direction

Drivers are currently required to turn off of CR 470 and onto Bexley Trail to access a roundabout at Central Parkway to travel towards destinations.

Beginning on May 15, drivers are required to turn off of CR 470 (west of Florida’s Turnpike) where the third exit in the roundabout will serve as the direction to travel westbound along Central Parkway towards Bexley Trail.