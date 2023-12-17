65.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Inspector finds food storage and temperature violations at country club

By Staff Report

An inspector found food storage and temperature violations at a country club in The Villages.

The inspector paid a visit Thursday to the Palmer Legends County Club and found blue cheese stored at 49 degrees and feta cheese stored at 51 degrees, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The cheese is required to be stored at a temperature no greater than 41 degrees.

The inspector found that commercially processed reduced-oxygen packaged salmon bearing a label indicating that it was to remain frozen until time of use, was no longer frozen and had not been removed from the reduced-oxygen packaging.

Other violations noted by the inspector were a dirty can opener blade, an employee wearing a bracelet on the cookline and a chemical spray bottle stored in the handwash sink on the cookline.

An inspector visited Palmer Legends earlier this year and found numerous violations, including temperature violations involving salmon, raw chicken, shrimp, raw fish, lobster, scallops, raw veal and raw pork.

