Joseph Ellsworth Burns

Joseph “Joe” Ellsworth Burns passed away peacefully, December 19 after a short battle with brain cancer.

Over a long and active life, Joe enjoyed singing with barbershop quartets and choruses, writing and publishing poetry, skiing, softball and golf. Joe believed his athletic high points to be running the John F. Kennedy 50-mile Hike-Run and walking numerous suspension bridges.

Joe was also a strong believer in giving blood, himself donating 25 gallons.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores Mae Burns and his son, Joseph Burns, wife Tammy and grandchildren Max and Ila. He also leaves behind too many friends to name.

An Air Force veteran, Joe will be interred in the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell on January 12th at 10am. Dolores will then open their home to guests between 1 and 4 with a military ceremony at 2. All are invited.