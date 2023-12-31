65 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 31, 2023
type here...

Joseph Ellsworth Burns

By Staff Report
Joseph Ellsworth Burns
Joseph Ellsworth Burns

Joseph “Joe” Ellsworth Burns passed away peacefully, December 19 after a short battle with brain cancer.

Over a long and active life, Joe enjoyed singing with barbershop quartets and choruses, writing and publishing poetry, skiing, softball and golf. Joe believed his athletic high points to be running the John F. Kennedy 50-mile Hike-Run and walking numerous suspension bridges.

Joe was also a strong believer in giving blood, himself donating 25 gallons.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores Mae Burns and his son, Joseph Burns, wife Tammy and grandchildren Max and Ila. He also leaves behind too many friends to name.

An Air Force veteran, Joe will be interred in the Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell on January 12th at 10am. Dolores will then open their home to guests between 1 and 4 with a military ceremony at 2. All are invited.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Leave Trump on ballots

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that former President Trump’s name should remain on election ballots.

Middleton is misleading

A resident of Middleton has discovered the hard truths about owning a home there and not being accepted as a “Villager.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump vs. Biden? It’s an easy choice

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident weighs the choice between former President Trump and President Joe Biden.

No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023

The No. 1 Letter to the Editor of 2023 was written by Brad Schrunk of the Village of Fernandina.

Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor

The coveted Editor’s Choice Golden Pen Award for 2023’s best Letter to the Editor goes to Cameron Cole of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. It was published on April 2.

Photos