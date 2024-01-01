61.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 1, 2024
type here...

Grand opening date announced for new restaurant at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report

A grand opening date has been announced for a new restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Bella Vita Italian Steakhouse will celebrate it’s grand opening on Monday, Jan. 8.

Bella Vita in Spanish Springs
Bella Vita in Spanish Springs is being operated by the FMK Restaurant Group.

The new restaurant, located at 1101 Main St., is operated FMK Restaurant Group, which runs The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Blue Fin Grill & Bar at Brownwood, Coastal Del Mar at Spanish Springs and several country clubs.

The downtown eatery will offer an outdoor bar, a popular feature at all of the squares in The Villages.

Mostly recently, the space was occupied by a restaurant known as Augustine’s 1812 House.

Prior to Augustine’s 1812 House, the restaurant Demshar’s opened in that location in 2017. Demshar’s closed in 2020 and blamed its downturn on COVID-19 and the closure of the town square and The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center during the height of the pandemic.

Prior to the opening of Demshar’s, the eatery had been named Luigino’s and shut its doors in October 2015.

Originally, the restaurant was named Augustine’s and was owned by The Villages.  It offered Italian food and a highly popular salad with breadsticks. The name Augustine’s 1812 House was a tip of the hat to the original name of the restaurant back when Spanish Springs offered the one and only town square in The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why are officials surprised that we are running out of water?

A local resident says that officials who have approved the construction of tens of thousands of new homes shouldn’t be surprised we are running out of water.

Walmart can save those trees

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Walmart can design a plan to save historic trees at a new store planned in Lady Lake. He points to another nearby store as an example.

My country is great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident expresses great hope and faith in our country.

Leave Trump on ballots

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that former President Trump’s name should remain on election ballots.

Middleton is misleading

A resident of Middleton has discovered the hard truths about owning a home there and not being accepted as a “Villager.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos