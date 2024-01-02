Robert Jerry Feczko

Robert “Bob” Jerry Feczko

June 15, 1939 – December 27, 2023

Robert “Bob” Jerry Feczko passed away on December 27, 2023, in Lady Lake, Florida. He was born in Gary, Indiana, on June 15, 1939, to Michael and Anna (Molchan) Feczko. Their ninth and youngest child, Bob had the benefit of several older siblings on whom to rely as he grew up.

After graduating from Froebel High School in Gary, Bob joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Benjamin Harrison and then Fort Hood. When he returned to Gary, he started work as a Metallurgist at US Steel.

Bob was introduced to his future bride, Donna Mae Trentel, by his sister and her husband, and it was love at first sight. Bob and Donna married in February 1966 and lived in Merrillville, Indiana. In 1969 they adopted their daughter, Christine Marie, and a year later Donna gave birth to their son, Robert Michael.

The family moved to DeMotte, Indiana, where they owned two homes. At the first, Bob built a treehouse in the backyard, set up swimming pools for his kids, pulled them in sleds through the snow, and taught them to ride bikes. At the second, he enjoyed caring for his home and yard, and playing baseball with his kids. He installed a basketball goal, a tether ball set, and worked with his father-in-law to install a pool and deck, providing happy summer days for his family. He taught his son to ride a mini bike in the backyard, and instilled values such as hard work and family first in his children. The family then moved to Chesterton, Indiana. His kids graduated and then Bob retired from US Steel in 1989. The family moved to Orlando, Florida, and while his children started their adult lives, he and Donna greatly enjoyed visiting the Disney parks and spending time with family. Donna eventually became too ill to live at home, and she was moved into a care facility. Husband and wife couldn’t bear to be apart so Bob moved in as well. They enjoyed their time there, making new friends and taking part in many activities. Bob greatly enjoyed doing puzzles and calling bingo, and was given the name “Bingo Bob” by his friends and nurses who adored him. He also took great pride in the bonsai tree he cared for. Above all else, Bob loved his family, and they loved him. He was the most special husband, father, and grandfather, always giving his time and effort to make sure his family was happy and cared for. He will be so very missed.

Preceding Bob in death were his wife Donna in 2019, his parents Michael and Anna, his mother-in law Mary (Torony) and father-in-law Vincent Trentel, and his siblings and their spouses: John (Helen) Feczko, Joseph (Ann) Fesko, Michael (Rose) Feczko, Jack (Helen) Fesko, George (Barbara) Feczko, Anna Frances (George Oros), Rose (died age 1), and Paul (died as a child). Also preceding him were his nephews David Fesko (d 2020) and Fred Fesko, 2 years his junior and his best friend growing up (d 2004).

Robert is survived by his children, Christine (John) Crawford and Robert (Lisa) Feczko; his grandchildren, Robert Feczko Jr, Alexandra Crawford, Zachary Crawford, and Sebastian Crawford; and several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his wife’s siblings, Geraldine (Ronald) Baron, Robert Trentel, and Gilbert Trentel.

There will be a private remembrance for his children and grandchildren at a later date.