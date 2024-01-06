66 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Child neglect suspect facing additional charges after incident at gate

By Staff Report
Dallas Coy McDaniel,
Dallas Coy McDaniel

A man arrested on a felony charge of child neglect last month after an incident at a gate in The Villages, is facing new charges.

Dallas Coy McDaniel, 25, of Wildwood, was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges following the Dec. 9 incident which occurred at the gate at the Village of Hemingway.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy found McDaniel passed out at about 3 a.m. in a black Dodge Ram pickup with Illinois license plates. The front tire of the vehicle was propped up on the center median. He had foil with burn streaks in his lap and there was an iPad nearby covered with a powdery residue. The substance tested positive for heroin. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

McDaniel was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

As the deputy was wrapping up the investigation, he heard a sound coming from the truck and it turned out to be a child. It was clear the child had been exposed to drugs and a dangerous situation.

As the result of Tuesday’s arrest, McDaniel was booked on $6,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

