Mary Jane E. Malizioso

September 10, 1946 – January 1, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary Jane Malizioso, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. Mary Jane departed this world on New Years Day at the age of 77, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering love for her family.

Born on September 10th, 1946, Mary Jane lived a life marked by love, laughter, and teaching others. Raised in South Buffalo, she attended Mt. Mercy Academy for High School. Following this she earned her teaching degree from Canisius College with the goal of instructing students in the art of business administration. She taught in the West Seneca School System, finishing out her career as a professor at Trocaire College. She dedicated herself to her family, providing a nurturing and supportive environment that enriched the lives of all who knew her.

Mary Jane met her husband in the early 70’s as they embarked in embracing their single lifestyle which was quickly whisked away once they met. Caught off guard, Dick was taken by the car she drove, an Oldsmobile Cutlass and the accompanying ski rack. While there was some false advertisement (she didn’t ski) he stuck around and they were married on January 29th, 1972, in Buffalo New York where they raised their two children. They hosted numerous family gatherings at their homes in West Seneca and were always surrounded by friends and family, wanting to take a dip in the pool. Her home was a haven of warmth, laughter, and love, a testament to her dedication to creating a nurturing environment for her loved ones. They remained in Buffalo until 2008 when they left behind the snowy winters for the Floridian lifestyle, enjoying the outdoors year-round. Mary Jane’s presence extended beyond her family, as she forged meaningful connections with friends and community members. They also spent years driving together out west living bicoastal to spend time with their grandchildren, stopping at new places each time to explore.

As the years progressed, there were less trips and more time spent at home. Dick and Jane (Yes, we all know about the books), spent hours sitting around their table and talking about their love for each other and the life they created together. After 51 years of marriage, you can imagine there was a lot to discuss. They loved the holidays, especially because this gave them an opportunity to share this with others. It’s fitting that this is how she spent her last few days.

As we mourn the loss of Mary Jane, we celebrate the beauty of the life she lived and the love she shared. She will be dearly missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Mary Jane leaves behind her husband Richard (Dick) Malizioso, son Greg (wife Michelle) Malizioso, daughter Megan (husband Brian) Cauley, and 5 grandchildren, Josh, Ethan, Justin, Brooke and Lyla. She was predeceased by her parents (Cornelius and Ethel Ward), sister Nancy Madama and brother Jim Ward.

A memorial service to honor Mary Jane Malizioso will be held sometime in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Mary Jane’s memory to a charity of your choice.