Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Local singer arrested after caught behind wheel of BMW

By Staff Report
Stephanie Stone
A local singer was arrested after she was caught behind the wheel of a BMW.

Stephanie Daniel Stone, 37, who lives in the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood, was at the wheel of a blue BMW at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday eastbound on State Road 44 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate number and discovered the plate belonged on a Ford utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Stone, who sings the National Anthem at Tampa Bay Rays baseball games and performs local gigs at venues such as the Orange Blossom Opry and City Fire, admitted the license plate belonged to her mother. She said her mother did not know she had taken the license plate. She indicated the BMW is registered under the name of her boyfriend and is not insured. She said she is in the process of buying the vehicle from him.

The officer found that Stone’s license has been suspended for failure to blow on a breath test when she was suspected of driving under the influence. Stone has had other suspensions, primarily for unpaid fines for traffic offenses.

Cocaine was found in the BMW. Stone said it was “possibly” her boyfriend’s cocaine. She was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The South Carolina native was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, driving while license suspend and attaching a tag not assigned to a vehicle. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $14,500 bond.

