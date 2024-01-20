55.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Tricolored heron searching for meal at Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

The beautiful tricolored heron searches the water from the rocks above for a glimpse of its next meal at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Tricolored heron searching for meal at Hogeye Pathway

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Villagers should be punished for revved up golf carts

A Pensacola Villas resident is driving the speed limit in her golf cart. She is infuriated by those who aren’t doing the same.

Hunter Biden’s computer

A Village of Caroline resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers some thoughts on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Raising the rates until May 31 a slap in the face to full-time residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Hills resident vents about the condition of championship golf courses in The Villages and the cost to play them.

If you don’t like the Daily Sun and the radio station you can always move!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident concedes that the Developer pulls the levers at the local newspaper and radio station, but if those who don’t like it have the option to move.

Where can you go after a show at The Sharon?

A Village of Fenney resident wonders why there are so few places to go after seeing a show at The Sharon or Savannah Center.

