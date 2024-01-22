Michael C. Henschen Sr.

June 24, 1945 – January 09, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Michael C. Henschen Sr., a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, son and friend. He passed away peacefully at age 78 on Jan 9, 2024 due to complications caused by Covid.

He was born on June 24, 1945 in Cincinnati, OH, to Gustav and Vera Henschen. He was a proud resident of The Villages, FL and was a graduate of Princeton High School. Mike will aways be remembered for his jovial nature, sharing laughter and his love of golf and football. We’ll always imagine hearing him say “I love you” one more time and we will miss him every day. His memory will always live on in the hearts of all of us who loved him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; step son Erik and is survived by his wife, JoAnn; son Michael Jr. and his wife Paula; daughter Michelle and her husband Dan; step daughter Kim and her husband Rob ; grandsons Ryan, Cole and Tyler and granddaughter Alexandra Mike requested that friends and family have a celebration of his life in lieu of a funeral.

Details of the service will be communicated in the near future once finalized.