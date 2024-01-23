Driver lands behind bars after license suspended for failure to pay child support

A driver landed behind bars after his license was suspended for failure to pay child support.

Stephen Kyle Burns, 37, of Belleview, was driving a gray Chevrolet HHR at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the license plate and found the registered owner might have an invalid license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Burns said he suspected his license had been suspended “due to child support issues.” A computer check confirmed that Burns’ license had been suspended on Sept. 11. The officer also learned that Burns had been arrested for driving while license suspended in 2016 and 2023.

He was arrested on third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.