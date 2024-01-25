Driver killed after losing control of vehicle in Sumter County

A 37-year-old Floral City man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and causing a collision on State Road 471 in Sumter County.

The man was driving a Ford Focus at about 7 p.m. Wednesday southbound on State Road 471, south of State Road 50 near Tarrytown, when he lost control and crossed the center line, striking a Nissan Rogue driven by a 27-year-old Gaylesville, Ala. woman, who was traveling northbound on State Road 471, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Both vehicles overturned as a result of the crash.

The Floral City man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Alabama woman had been traveling with two adult male passengers and a four-year-old male child. All of them suffered minor injuries.

State Road 471 was temporarily closed during the accident investigation.