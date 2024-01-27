A message from Chris Day, Realtor®

Dear Villages Friends,

I hope this message finds you well. It’s been a while since we last connected, and I wanted to reach out to share some exciting news! If you are one of my past customers, see the special announcement below!

After a brief time away, I’m thrilled to announce that I am back in The Villages® and ready to serve you again as your trusted real estate advisor. I am also the managing broker of Worth Clark Realty and oversee our agents here in Central Florida. Worth Clark is a well-established national brokerage. We are agent-owned and headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Locally, we have assembled a group of 30 fantastic real estate agents and are growing weekly.

We offer local mentoring and training with the dual goals of creating a legion of the best

qualified and skilled real estate agents on our way to creating the #1 office for market share of pre-owned homes in The Villages® and surrounding communities. We want to be the first company you think of regarding all your real estate buying and selling needs.

Over the years, I’ve sold over 1,000 homes and have had the privilege of working with many wonderful customers. I genuinely appreciate the relationships we’ve built and look forward to selling 1,000 more.

To express my gratitude, I would like to reconnect with my past customers and invite you to a unique Customer Appreciation Party we’re hosting in February. This special event will be a small token of my appreciation for your trust and loyalty throughout the years and will be guaranteed to be as much fun as you have had at my parties in the past! We have shared some great moments together. Please contact me by phone at 352-988-7777, by email at ChrisDayHomes@gmail.com, or through my personal website, www.ChrisDayHomes.com, and click on “Contact Me” to get your invitation.

I invite everyone to check out my website, ChrisDayHomes.com. It is now one of the best ways to search for homes in The Villages® community and some of the surrounding communities. You can search Homes For Sale by community, specific Village, or sections, such as homes north of 466, between 466 and 466A, south of 466A, and south of SR 44. As additional areas are developed, they will be added to the website. This website will soon have all the daily open houses and turn-by-turn directions to open houses. The website was created with you in mind, and I believe it will be a better resource than other competitors when searching for a pre-owned home. Please try it out!

Lastly, I want to thank you again for all of your support throughout my twenty-year career in The Villages® extended community. It has been an honor to work with many of you, your family members, and friends.

Thank you for your business, support, and friendship.

I look forward to seeing you around town!

-Chris Day