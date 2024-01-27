Pamela Grace Petro

August 24, 1943 – January 21, 2024

Pamela Grace Petro, 80, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 21st, 2024, surrounded by her family. Her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends are mourning the loss of a wonderful woman who was deeply loved.

Pam was born to the late Robert and Ruth Manska, August 24, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up in Harper Woods, Michigan and was the oldest of five children. Pam was a wonderful wife to Russell Petro for 57 years.

Pam is survived by her husband, Russell Petro and their two daughters, Carolynn (Wayne) Hendrickson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Cheryl (Nicholas) Davis, of Carmel, Indiana. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Haylie Hendrickson, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Andrew Davis, Christopher Davis, and Isabella Davis. Additionally, she is survived by her four siblings: Barbara Stein, Carolynn Beltramo, Richard Manska (Karen), and Douglas Manska (Sue).

Pam was a dedicated mom and nana and was always there when we needed her. Family and faith came first, values that she instilled in everyone around her. She was well-loved by her church and community. Pam was known for being a loyal friend and “mom” to all, for her beautiful smile and the way she lived life to its fullest. She enjoyed quilting, golfing, reading, and floating in the pool. Pam was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be remembered for her incredible faith and gift of bringing people together.

The memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 25th, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church at 17330 S US-441N, Summerfield, FL 34491. A celebration of Pam’s life will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. The family insists that people make donations to either Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Patient Advocate Foundation (who navigated her through her cancer diagnosis and treatment) in lieu of sending flowers. Donations to PAF can be mailed to 421 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666 or visit www.patientadvocate.org and click the “donate” button.