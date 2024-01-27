83.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Prominent restaurant operator in The Villages named Sumter County Businessman of the Year

By Staff Report
Fred Karimipour]
Fred Karimipour

A prominent restaurant operator in The Villages has been named Sumter County Businessman of the Year.

The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce has bestowed the honor upon Fred Karimipour, the CEO of Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group.

“Grateful for this incredible honor and the support of our community.  This achievement reflects the hard work of our team and the opportunities that Sumter County provides,” Karimipour said.

His company operates the popular restaurants The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Bluefin Grill and Bar at Brownwood as well as the Coastal Del Mar seafood restaurant and the new Bella Vita Italian Steakhouse, both at Spanish Springs Town Square, among others.

In addition, FMK Restaurant Group runs the Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club and Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club.

