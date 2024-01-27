William Franklin Ladd

March 06, 1937 – January 18, 2024

William F. (Bill) Ladd (86) of The Villages, FL, was reunited in heaven, January 18th, 2024, with his wife Lois Brassard Ladd—the absolute love of his life—, to whom he had been married for 55+ years.

Bill was born March 6, 1937, in Colchester, VT, to Edythe (Barker) and Robert C. Ladd. He graduated from Burlington High School (BHS), class of 1955, where he was a three-sport athlete. He was quite proud to have played in the 1955 VT/NH Shriner’s All-Star Football game—which VT won in an upset 18 to 6—and to have played four years of varsity baseball, winning three State Championships. He was most proud of being honored by legendary BHS baseball coach, Orrie Jay, as one of the “24 Best Players” he had ever coached during his 50+ year career.

Bill met his beloved wife, Lois, shortly after returning home from his military service of four honorable years in the US Air Force, three in Germany; the best friends were married September 14th, 1963. They bought a home in South Burlington, VT, and, together, raised their three children Cheryl, Bryon, and Donna.

Bill deeply loved his family. With his eldest daughter Cheryl, he shared his love of trivia, taught her to golf, and enjoyed an incredibly special father/daughter friendship. With his only son, Bryon, he shared his love of hunting—spending many fall weekends in the woods or at deer camp with the guys—and was the role model for fatherhood that Bryon emulates every day. With baby daughter Donna, he shared his love of sports and the importance of sportsmanship, and, along with his wife, provided a shining example of what marriage should look like.

An avid golfer—with three holes-in-one and several rounds under par to his credit—, Bill and Lois enjoyed many years golfing together. In 1985, for their 25th wedding anniversary, they traveled to Scotland on the golfing trip of a lifetime. In ’99, they retired to a golfing community in Florida so they could golf together in the winter months. In 2008, they became full-time residents of The Villages, FL, where Bill was a member of the O.F. Golf Club for over 20 years.

Bill proudly served as an usher at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, South Burlington, VT, and St, Timothy’s Catholic Community, The Villages, FL. A life member of the Knights of Columbus Council #7525, he served many years as Membership Director and was instrumental in establishing the Louis J. Trono 4th Degree Assembly #2106, South Burlington, VT. He served as its Faithful Navigator from 1989–91.

Bill/Dad/Pop/Uncle Bill/Mr. L./Grampa/Papa, will be remembered for his wonderful smile, his incredible intelligence, his staunch political views, his trivia expertise, his quick wit, and, mostly, for his heart of gold remembering all the dates that matter to the people he loved. He would never miss an opportunity to send a card, an email, a text, or make a phone call to family and friends on all the important holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and special days of remembrance.

Bill is survived by his children: Cheryl Ladd, Bryon (Kathy) Ladd, Sr., and Donna (Tim) Kaczmarek; five grandchildren: Melissa Ladd, Christine (Jason) Parent, Bryon (Shelby) Ladd, Jr. PA-C, Evan Kaczmarek, and Maria Kaczmarek; four great-grandchildren: Alexis, Jazlyn, Lawrence, and Savanna; his sister Jean Dixon; brothers Richard (Judy) Ladd and David Ladd; and his large, extended family of sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said Monday, February 19th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington; a reception for family and friends will immediately follow the service. Interment will occur in Resurrection Park, South Burlington, VT, beside his beloved wife, Lois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Camp Ta-Kum-Ta (www.takumta.org), or St Jude’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).