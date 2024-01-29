Villager free on bond in sex abuse case jailed again in alleged attack on ex-girlfriend

A Villager free on bond in a sexual battery case has been jailed again in an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend at her apartment.

Thomas Joseph Culver, 53, who lives in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested in the early morning hours Saturday after attacking the woman at The Mark apartments in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Culver showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and began knocking, “demanding she open the door and let him inside,” the report said. She refused, so he began to knock on the door “more aggressively.” She finally let him in, because she was afraid he was “making a scene.”

The Kansas City native immediately began calling her derogatory names and “got in her face.” She told him to leave, but he refused. They began to struggle and she fell into a bookcase, injuring her back. He slapped her on the rear, grabbed her private area and told her “she was going to give him some one way or another,” the report said. She attempted to scream for help, but Culver put his hand over her mouth and nose, making it difficult for her to breathe. He also tried to remove her clothing.

Officers showed up at the apartment after a neighbor dialed 911.

Culver told the officers “nothing happened.”

He was arrested on felony charges of battery and false imprisonment. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Culver had been arrested in November after an alleged attack on the woman on the Historic Side of The Villages.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in 2021at Lake Sumter Landing.