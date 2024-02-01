56.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Bald eagles adding to nest in the Village of Fenney

By Staff Report

Evidently, this bald eagle is expecting cold weather as it brings extra warming material to its nest in the Village of Fenney. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Bald eagles adding to nest in the Village of Fenney
Bald eagles adding to nest in the Village of Fenney

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents don’t understand the purpose of the gates

A Village of Sanibel resident tries to set fellow Villagers straight on the purpose of the gates.

President Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident cheers an effort to see former President Trump honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Why target souped-up golf carts when so many cars are speeding?

A resident of the Soulliere Villas wonders why souped-up golf carts are being targeted by local law enforcement when so many automobiles are speeding. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages not so special anymore

An “outsider” has a few observations to make about The Villages. Check out her Letter to the Editor.

Fraud victim warns other seniors to ‘hang up’

In a Letter to the Editor, a fraud victim shares her story of being scammed. She offers some advice.

Photos