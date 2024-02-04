John F. Frank of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on January 25, 2024 at the age of 82. He was born in Pittsburg PA on 3-22-1941. He graduated from Plum High School in 1959. He served honorably in the US Army including a tour in Vietnam. He retired from Leybold AG after 31 years of service and retired to the Villages Fl where he worked another 10 years at the Savannah Center.

A loyal servant of God and our Lord Jesus Christ, John was dedicated to helping others wherever he went. Now that he has passed into the arms of Jesus, his life on earth is over but it is the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for him. His heart was of gold, he never hesitated to give his last to someone in need.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dodie Frank; three stepsons – Keith Miller, Tommy Miller and Ray Miller; his sister Barbara Winslow, two nephews Russ Winslow and Randy Winslow, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. As he loved his family so we loved him and he will be sorely missed.

John truly believed Jesus words in John 11: 25-26 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die”