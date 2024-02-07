Webster joins in failed effort to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas  

Congressman Daniel Webster joined in a failed effort to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

It was a stunning defeat Tuesday for Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who came up short in the 214-216 vote. It was another blow to the already shaky status of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who demonstrated an inability to count the votes.

However, Republicans vowed to bring the measure back to the floor.

“I am committed to holding Secretary Mayorkas accountable for lying to Congress, his willful refusal to comply with the law, and for breaching public trust over his failure to uphold his oath of office,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.

“Securing the border is one of my top priorities, and it is clear from the House Committee on Homeland Security’s investigation that Secretary Mayorkas is chiefly responsible for the chaos and devastation that has unfolded over the past three years at America’s borders,” Webster added.