Clearing up confusion on yielding and merging with traffic

To the Editor:

Technically speaking, yielding and merging traffic do still work in conjunction with each other, according to Trooper Steve.

“When merging, you are conducting a maneuver in which you are entering traffic. You must yield to traffic prior to your merge. Meaning, to yield is to take a pause before your movement takes place,” he said. “For example, a driver would yield to other traffic in the travel lanes in which they are attempting to merge into.”

So, merging is its own action action, yielding is also, but the yielding has to occur before the merge. You slow down to ensure you violate no one’s right of way, and then that is what allows the merge to ultimately happen.

Robert Walls

Village of Lake Deaton