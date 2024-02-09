‘Deadly Cordoba’ an accident waiting to happen

To the Editor:

I am not going to complain about the time it took to build the postal station at Cordoba because a pool and pickleball courts had to be added for all those new residents who will fill the Developer’s housing being built now.

I am disturbed about the parking situation, which is shared with the other facilities. It is an auto/golf cart accident waiting to happen. The problem in not pulling in or out of the facility, which is just as bad as the old facility. The problem is all the twisted parking spaces.We had straight-in and straight out parking in the old postal facility. Not any more. Even with the use of backup cameras there are going to be fender benders in that parking lot. One of the local high school students must have designed the parking. I know what happened, the Developer did not want to give up another 10 or 20 feet of his precious land for proper sensible parking for our new modern mail facility.

Sorry I missed the ribbon cutting.

Eli Shapiro

Village of Rio Ranchero