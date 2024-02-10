Man seeks refuge at sheriff’s annex after alleged attack over messy behavior

A man sought refuge at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages after an alleged attack over his messy behavior.

The man went to the annex at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard shortly before noon Thursday to report that at about 1 a.m. that same day he had been attacked by 58-year-old Shirley Martha Rogers of Oxford.

Rogers accused the man of “making a mess” in their home. The man “stood up for himself,” which only made Rogers “irate.” She got in his face and began yelling obscenities. She scratched his shoulders, collarbone and left arm, before throwing a shower rod at him. A deputy noted the injuries in the arrest report. The man recorded the altercation on his cell phone.

A deputy went to the home at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to question Rogers. She refused to answer questions and when the deputy attempted to place her under arrest, she began “clawing” at his hands with her fingernails. When deputies attempted to put her in a patrol car, she resisted their efforts “by attempting to fall to the ground and act as dead weight.”

The Virginia native was arrested on charges of battery and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

In 2020, Rogers was arrested after arguing with her boyfriend. During the argument, Rogers’ sister attempted to intervene, but Rogers retaliated against her by striking her with a Christmas decoration.