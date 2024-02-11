Morse Boulevard bridge project will take up to 240 days

The long-awaited Morse Boulevard bridge project is expected to take up to 240 days.

Residents who regularly traverse the bridge over Lake Sumter have likely noticed the signs and cones soon to go into place at the bridge.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee, after years of debate, finally settled on a rip-rap solution to prevent further erosion at the islands that support the bridge.

District Property Management will soon commence a project to clear vegetation and trees from the Morse Island shoreline. Following this, they will be installing a mesh fabric with a rock layer and rip-rap below the bridge to prevent erosion. The project also entails the restoration of landscaping, trees, irrigation and the golf cart pats.

Sunset Park, a popular spot for golf carts at the mid-point of the bridge, will be closed to the public beginning Feb. 19 and throughout the duration of the project.

Residents can expect to begin seeing construction vehicles on the bridge and island area on March 4. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic and/or close traffic lanes in the work zone. The construction is expected to take up to 240 calendar days, with work hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.