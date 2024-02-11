83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...

Morse Boulevard bridge project will take up to 240 days

By Staff Report

The long-awaited Morse Boulevard bridge project is expected to take up to 240 days.

Residents who regularly traverse the bridge over Lake Sumter have likely noticed the signs and cones soon to go into place at the bridge.

Signs and cones have been staged at Sunset Park in anticipation of the project
Signs and cones have been staged at Sunset Park in anticipation of the project.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee, after years of debate, finally settled on a rip-rap solution to prevent further erosion at the islands that support the bridge.

District Property Management will soon commence a project to clear vegetation and trees from the Morse Island shoreline. Following this, they will be installing a mesh fabric with a rock layer and rip-rap below the bridge to prevent erosion. The project also entails the restoration of landscaping, trees, irrigation and the golf cart pats.

Sunset Park, a popular spot for golf carts at the mid-point of the bridge, will be closed to the public beginning Feb. 19 and throughout the duration of the project.

Residents can expect to begin seeing construction vehicles on the bridge and island area on March 4. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic and/or close traffic lanes in the work zone. The construction is expected to take up to 240 calendar days, with work hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions, call District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problem of disrespectful youth was observed long ago

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident reminds as that Plato and Egyptians long ago complained about the problem of disrespectful children.

There is a two-tier system of justice

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that there is a two-tier system of justice in America.

Democrats turning on Biden

A Village of Pennecamp resident warns that the Democrats are turning on President Biden after Thursday’s disastrous press conference.

One more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden

A Village of Glenview resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers one more opinion on the Karen at Olive Garden.

Not a safe situation at Cordoba Postal Station

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident says the Cordoba Postal Station does not have enough parking and it is not a safe situation. She says it’s going to get worse.

Photos