The dangerous hypocrisy of the Republican Congress

To the Editor:

We now hear of the Republican Congress stopping a bill to bring order to our border because Trump wants to make it a “campaign issue.” The border bill was purported to be the best bill in over several decades.

Robert DeNiro, the famed actor, has stated he has played bad men in several movies. He also says he has encountered many bad men throughout his life. He says Trump is not a bad man. He is an evil man. The Republican Congress are not bad people. They are evil people for putting their self-interest over the interests of our nation.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace