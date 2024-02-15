SeaBreeze sports pool scheduled for long-term closing

The SeaBreeze Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for maintenance from Friday, Feb. 16 through Friday, March 29.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact SeaBreeze Recreation Center at (352) 750-2488.
