74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 15, 2024
type here...

SeaBreeze sports pool scheduled for long-term closing

By Staff Report

The SeaBreeze Recreation Center sports pool will be closed for maintenance from Friday, Feb. 16 through Friday, March 29.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact SeaBreeze Recreation Center at (352) 750-2488.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

A Village of Del Mar resident is one of many readers weighing in on the troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas.

Too many details reported about Villager’s arrest for pornography

A Village of Belle Aire resident believes too many details were reported in a Villages-News.com story about a Villager’s arrest for pornography. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can the party of Lincoln get anymore insane?

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what has happened to the party of Abraham Lincoln.

Leaving a troll sign was very immature

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chides the “immature” resident who left a troll sign in his neighbor’s yard.

Troll complained about birds in flower beds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident warns that anonymous complaints can be a double-edged sword.

Photos