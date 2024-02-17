59.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 17, 2024
FHP looking for vehicle that fled scene after striking and killing pedestrian on U.S. 301

By Staff Report

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that fled the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian on U.S. 301 in Sumter County.

During the overnight hours on Friday, a 63-year-old Lake Mary man who was walking in the roadway on U.S. 301 south of County Road 102 was struck by the vehicle, according to FHP.

The fatally injured pedestrian was found at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The suspected vehicle is believed to be an unknown color 1992-1997 model Ford Bronco or F-Series Ford pickup truck due to vehicle parts located at the crash scene. The vehicle will be missing its left front headlight housing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

 

