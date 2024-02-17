To the Editor:

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint? For example a $20 fee keeps your name safe.

I believe this would keep the number on minor complaints to a minimum. By minor, I mean the Karens that drive around looking for every little thing that no one else cares about. If a violation is of a major nature, this might cause a neighbor to actually talk to their neighbor regarding the issue. If their neighbor is not approachable, they can pay a fee to have the issue addressed anonymously.

The collected fees can go towards keeping CDD maintenance costs in check.

Chuck Lauziere

Village of Cason Hammock