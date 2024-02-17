56.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 17, 2024
type here...

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why not charge a fee to remain anonymous when making a complaint? For example a $20 fee keeps your name safe.
I believe this would keep the number on minor complaints to a minimum. By minor, I mean the Karens that drive around looking for every little thing that no one else cares about. If a violation is of a major nature, this might cause a neighbor to actually talk to their neighbor regarding the issue. If their neighbor is not approachable, they can pay a fee to have the issue addressed anonymously.
The collected fees can go towards keeping CDD maintenance costs in check.

Chuck Lauziere
Village of Cason Hammock

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Treat anonymous complaints like red challenge flags in NFL

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Cason Hammock resident offers a fresh idea for the treatment of anonymous complaints.

Joe Biden will be re-elected as MAGA lies unravel

A Village of Osceola Hills resident predicts that President Joe Biden will be re-elected as the MAGA lies unravel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Age is just a number

A reader from Tavares, in a Letter to the Editor, looks at the ages of White House rivals Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Reconciling colliding worlds

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident offers some deep thoughts after seeing a Super Bowl ad last weekend. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas

A Village of Del Mar resident is one of many readers weighing in on the troll controversy in the Sweetgum Villas.

Photos