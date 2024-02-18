54.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 18, 2024
DUI suspect crashes Lexus into tree and allegedly attacks nurse at The Villages hospital

By Staff Report

A drunk driving suspect crashed her Lexus into a tree in The Villages and was taken to the hospital where she allegedly attacked a nurse.

Katrina Anne McGrade, 47, who lives in the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood, was driving the 2013 Lexus RX 350 shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the Village of Sunset Pointe when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle’s airbags had deployed on impact. McGrade was taken by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Two empty alcoholic beverage containers were found in the driver’s door pocket.

While McGrade was being treated in the emergency room, she allegedly kicked an ER nurse in the stomach. The nurse had been attempting to pick up McGrade’s shoe, which had dropped to the floor. McGrade was also “verbally abusive” to all of the hospital staffers in her room.

When a trooper attempted to interview McGrade about the crash, she was verbally abusive toward him. She tried to get out of her hospital bed and stand up. During the attempt, she showed clear signs of intoxication, according to the report.

McGrade provided breath samples that registered .148 and .149 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

