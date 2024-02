A golfer has scored his ninth lucky ace since moving to The Villages.

Jon Roudabush got the hole-in-one on Jan. 28 at Hole #8 the Lowlands Executive Golf Course.

It was his 19th lifetime hole-in-one and the ninth since moving to The Villages in 2017.

“I love playing our executive courses,” the Village of Fenney resident said.

