66.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
type here...

Suspect wanted on Louisiana warrant arrested at gas station in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Kelton Fleming
Kelton Fleming

A suspect wanted on a Louisiana warrant was arrested at a gas station in Wildwood.

Kelton Fleming, 27, of Olive Branch, Miss., was driving a white passenger car with Tennessee license plates on Thursday night when an officer noticed the vehicle had an inoperable taglight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St., Fleming claimed he did not have his driver’s license with him. He gave the police a fake name and date of birth. When that did not yield a result, Fleming gave the officer a bogus Social Security number which belonged to a woman in Arkansas. A Rapid ID fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene and officers learned Fleming’s true identity. It also led to the discovery that Fleming was wanted on a Louisiana warrant charging him with driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

In a Letter to the Editor, a Hammock at Fenney resident contends that handicapped residents who can’t golf or play pickleball, need activities like poker.

Response to Mr. Dockham’s Letter to the Editor of Jan. 18

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s claims about the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Lou Dobbs rally for Trump

A Village of Palo Alto resident cannot believes anyone would want to attend broadcaster Lou Dobbs’ rally for former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that the costs of being associated with a fraudster can be devastating. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages needs to allow the poker games to continue

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, adds his thoughts to The Villages’ recent crackdown on poker games at recreation centers.

Photos