Suspect wanted on Louisiana warrant arrested at gas station in Wildwood

A suspect wanted on a Louisiana warrant was arrested at a gas station in Wildwood.

Kelton Fleming, 27, of Olive Branch, Miss., was driving a white passenger car with Tennessee license plates on Thursday night when an officer noticed the vehicle had an inoperable taglight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St., Fleming claimed he did not have his driver’s license with him. He gave the police a fake name and date of birth. When that did not yield a result, Fleming gave the officer a bogus Social Security number which belonged to a woman in Arkansas. A Rapid ID fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene and officers learned Fleming’s true identity. It also led to the discovery that Fleming was wanted on a Louisiana warrant charging him with driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a charge of providing false information to a law enforcement officer and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.